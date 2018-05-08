Avengers: Infinity War- Trailer Scenes Exclusion From Final Cut Explained

Avengers: Infinity War is already dominating the worldwide box office. Fans those who have already watched the film now have a few questions for the directors. One such question is why some of the scenes from the trailer footage never made their way into the actual movie, especially the scenes featuring the Hulk in the battle of Wakanda.

Notably, the big green guy didn’t appear in Avengers: Infinity War except during the opening sequence, where he loses to Thanos. But, the film’s trailer had a shot of the Hulk from the Wakanda battle scene.

During Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo came forward to explain the reason why some of the trailer footage was not included in the final cut. The director duo said that they intentionally crafted a different experience for the trailer. However, they pointed out that it wasn’t done to trick or confuse audiences.

“We use all the material that we have at our disposal to create a trailer,” Joe Russo said. “A trailer is a very different experience from the movie and I think that audiences are so predictive now that you have to be very smart about how you craft a trailer, because an audience can basically watch a trailer and tell you what’s going to happen in the film. We consume too much content. At our disposal are lots of different shots that aren’t in the movie that we can manipulate through CG to tell the story that we want to tell in a trailer specifically for the purpose of the trailer and not for the film.”

Talking about the specific shot Hulk in the trailer, Anthony Russo said that the particular shot was never created to be used in the movie. He added that it was just created for the trailer.

Talking more about Avengers: Infinity War, the uber-successful film has already crossed $1 billion in record time. The film opened with a whopping $257.7 million at the U.S. box office, surpassing the 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Avengers: Infinity War is expected to gross up to $2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Source: Happy Sad Confused