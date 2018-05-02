Exclusive: Disney Goes Big With $290M Plus Budget For ‘Mulan’ Reboot

It looks like fans can rest assured that there won’t be any more delay in production of Disney’s live-action reboot of Mulan. Preparations for the movie’s production in New Zealand this August seems to be going according to the plan.

Sources close to Pursue News have confirmed that the project is well underway with its preproduction in New Zealand. Furthermore, we have learnt that Disney has set aside a budget of $290 million plus for Mulan.

Mulan will be helmed by Zookeeper’s Wife fame director Niki Caro. Not only will she be the fourth woman to ever direct a solo live action film with a budget over $100 million but she will also top the list as the only woman director to have helmed a project with a budget of $290 plus million.

Sources tell us that the sets will be massive and are of an unprecedented scale. Currently, it is in the design stage and would require an ample of time to be built.

The crew working on the construction of the set is the same crew that worked on Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok for building the Asgard sets.

From what fans got to see in Behind-the-scenes video from Thor: Ragnarok set, it will certainly be an aesthetic set to delve at when the crew completes its construction for August filming.

Hopefully, Disney manages to woo its fans with this live action reboot. The project has faced several hurdles since its original release date for this year was rescheduled for March 27, 2020.

Recently, fans were also disappointed to hear that the reboot project has reportedly removed Li Shang and has replaced the fan-favorite with a new character named Chen Honghui.

Honghui was not part of the original 1998 film. It looks like Disney is not entirely adapting the source material. So, fans might have to brace for other possible changes as well. Stay Tuned with Pursue News for more updates related to Mulan.